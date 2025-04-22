Old Elburn Hall welcomes Grey Matter Quartet for Wednesday jazz night

A quintet will bring the music back to The Old Elburn Hall at 7 p.m. July 1. (Image provided)

Grey Matter Quartet will perform at Old Elburn Hall Wednesday, April 23 as part of the Wednesday night jazz series.

Grey Matter Quartet focuses on fusion styled jazz, originated by the masters of the style like Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea, George Duke, Weather Report and more.

The band will begin at 7 p.m., while doors and the kitchen will open at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome, but anyone under age 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Upcoming performances include:

Old Elburn Hall House Quintet on April 30 & May 14

Righteous Rooster Organ Trio on May 7

For more information, visit oldelburnhall.com.