Michigan MOMsemble to celebrate Mother’s Day in Princeton with 2 shows

Festival 56’s own Laura Brigham founded group

By Derek Barichello
The Grace Theater, home of Festival 56 in Princeton

Festival 56/Princeton Theater Group will present The Michigan MOMsemble Celebrates Mother’s Day at 7 p.m. Friday, May 2, and Saturday, May 3.

Founded by Festival 56’s own Laura Brigham and performing together since 2016, The Michigan MOMsemble, is a group of talented mothers from the Great Lakes Bay Region of Michigan who share stories and songs altered to parody everyday parental joys and struggles.

The MOMsemble mission is to help parents laugh about their frustrations, so that their kids might make it to adulthood. Both performances are at The Grace Theater, 316 S. Main St. in Princeton. Tickets are $25 and available online at festival56.com or call the box office at 815-879-5656.

