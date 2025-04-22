5 Things to Do: Vietnam veterans parade, orchestra performance this weekend in the Sauk Valley

- Celebrate Vietnam veterans with a parade: Dixon VFW Post 540 is planning a celebration and parade to give Vietnam War veterans the welcome home they never received 50 years ago. The event starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 26, with a ride-along homecoming parade behind Culver’s of Dixon, 1317 N. Galena Ave. The parade will proceed south on Galena Avenue to the Dixon VFW Post 540 at 1560 Illinois Route 38, where Vietnam veterans and their partners will be treated to a special celebration and lunch. VFW 540 Service Officer and Past Commander Tom Bushman will serve as the event’s master of ceremonies. Bushman was a staff sergeant in the Army and is the Lee County Honor Flight chairman. He encourages the public to come out and show their support. For more information on the event or to inquire about joining the parade, contact Bushman at 815-288-7085.
- Head to the Legion for dinner: The Dixon American Legion will be serving grilled ribeye steak with sauteed mushrooms and onions, baked potato with sour cream or French fries, roll, vegetable, salad and dessert for $27 from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 25. Call 815-284-2003 to reserve your meal. Available for dine-in at the Post, 1120 W. First St., or for carryout.
- Take in a symphony concert: The Clinton Symphony Orchestra and Clinton’s RiverChor community choir will perform Mozart’s final composition, his Requiem Mass, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 26, at Zion Lutheran Church, 439 Third Ave. South, Clinton. It is the final concert of the orchestra’s 71st season. Several musicians from the Sauk Valley are part of the Clinton Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are available at the door. Adult admission is $20, and all students are admitted free of charge. In addition, an adult accompanying a student is admitted for half price. Full information is available on the Symphony’s website at www.clintonsymphony.org.
- Shop at Dixon Lioness Lions Club’s Quartermania: The first Quartermania of the season hosted by Dixon Lioness Lions Club will be Tuesday, April 29, at the Elks Club, 1279 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon. The doors open at 5 p.m., when the kitchen and bar will be open and Quartermania will begin at 6:30 p.m. There will be many vendors where you can shop and there will be a 50/50 drawing. All proceeds will go to local charities.
- Play trivia and support a local school: Christ Lutheran School will hold its annual trivia night to benefit the school Saturday, May 10, in the Alchemy Ballroom (formerly the Mercantile), 117 W. Third St., Sterling. This year’s theme is “Back to the ’90s.” Christ Lutheran School’s Back to the ’90s Trivia Night features trivia, a live dessert auction, silent auction baskets, a cash bar, and concessions. There also will be prizes awarded for best costumes and table décor. Babysitting will be offered at Christ Lutheran School, 2000 18th Ave., Sterling. The doors open at 4 p.m. Trivia starts at 5:15 p.m. Tickets are $25 each or $150 for a table of eight until April 25, and then $25 each or $170 for a table of eight until the event. To register, call 815-625-3800 or stop by Christ Lutheran School during business hours. For more information on Christ Lutheran School, visit www.christlutheranschool.com.
• Would you like your event listed in this weekly feature? Submit your events to Sauk Valley Media’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/local-events.