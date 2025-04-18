Springtime events in Kendall County provide fun for whole family

Hundreds attended Yorkville’s summer kickoff event, Margaritas en Mayo, in Riverfront Park downtown on May 23, 2024. The 2025 event is May 22. (David Petesch)

Walk among the tulips and check out these great local events celebrating spring. Take time to fly a kite, enjoy poetry and be sure to reserve tickets for the annual Wine on the Fox in May.

Earth Day Kite Fly is Saturday, April 26 at Prairie Point Community Park in Oswego from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (Photo provided by Oswegoland Park District. )

April 26

Earth Day Kite Fly, Prairie Point Community Park, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., free; bring a kite and test your flying skills or watch a professional demonstration with giant kites. There will be an Earth Day Tree Planting in the Park at 11 a.m. and the Oswego Country Spring Market will be open. oswegolandparkdistrict.org

Saw Wee Kee Trail Run Series, 4 p.m., Saw Wee Kee Park, $30 per event; join the challenge in the first of the Oswegoland Park District trail runs. oswegolandparkdistrict.org

Sunny skies greeted those attending Oswego's Wine on the Fox festival at Hudson Crossing Park. (Eric Schelkopf)

May 3-4

Wine on the Fox, Hudson Crossing Park, Oswego; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 3 and 12-6 p.m. May 4; sip and savor with the return of this festival; purchase advance tickets for discount; wineonthefox.com

May 11

Sunday at Sandwich Vintage, Antique and Handmade Market, Sandwich Fairgrounds, Sandwich; early bird from 7-8 a.m. and regular admission 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; early bird admission $10, regular admission $5, free for children 12 and younger; shop for vintage and handmade items. Food trucks on site and live music. mjandcrew.com/sunday-at-sandwich

May 18

Spring Fling, Kendall County Fairgrounds, Yorkville, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; features auto show and a craft market with live music and food vendors. kendallcountyfairgrounds.org

May 22

Margaritas en Mayo, Riverfront Park, Yorkville, 5-9 p.m.; a family-friendly fiesta that includes Mexican music and dance performances including Mariachi bands. Activities for children include pinatas, races and games. yorkville.il.us