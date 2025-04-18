Springtime events in Kendall County provide fun for whole family

Walk among the tulips and check out these great local events celebrating spring. Take time to fly a kite, enjoy poetry and be sure to reserve tickets for the annual Wine on the Fox in May.
April 26
Earth Day Kite Fly, Prairie Point Community Park, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., free; bring a kite and test your flying skills or watch a professional demonstration with giant kites. There will be an Earth Day Tree Planting in the Park at 11 a.m. and the Oswego Country Spring Market will be open. oswegolandparkdistrict.org
Saw Wee Kee Trail Run Series, 4 p.m., Saw Wee Kee Park, $30 per event; join the challenge in the first of the Oswegoland Park District trail runs. oswegolandparkdistrict.org
May 3-4
Wine on the Fox, Hudson Crossing Park, Oswego; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 3 and 12-6 p.m. May 4; sip and savor with the return of this festival; purchase advance tickets for discount; wineonthefox.com
May 11
Sunday at Sandwich Vintage, Antique and Handmade Market, Sandwich Fairgrounds, Sandwich; early bird from 7-8 a.m. and regular admission 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; early bird admission $10, regular admission $5, free for children 12 and younger; shop for vintage and handmade items. Food trucks on site and live music. mjandcrew.com/sunday-at-sandwich
May 18
Spring Fling, Kendall County Fairgrounds, Yorkville, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; features auto show and a craft market with live music and food vendors. kendallcountyfairgrounds.org
May 22
Margaritas en Mayo, Riverfront Park, Yorkville, 5-9 p.m.; a family-friendly fiesta that includes Mexican music and dance performances including Mariachi bands. Activities for children include pinatas, races and games. yorkville.il.us