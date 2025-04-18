Batavia Fine Arts Centre unveils 2025-26 national touring series

Rhinestone Cowgirls will perform at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre. (Photo provided by Batavia Fine Arts Centre. )

The Batavia Fine Arts Centre’s 2025–26 National Touring Series will feature a vibrant collection of performers from Emmy-winning television stars and circus innovators to hip-hop historians and dazzling tributes.

With seven unforgettable performances, this season offers something for every generation of arts lovers.

Recycled Percussion – Sept. 19

As seen on the NBC television series “America’s Got Talent,” this high-octane performance fuses music, comedy and audience interaction into a sensory overload of rhythm and chaos. Using power tools, ladders, trash cans and more, Recycled Percussion invites the audience to be part of the show in a wild celebration of creativity and sound.

Cirque Mechanics – Oct. 24

Cirque Mechanics combines jaw-dropping acrobatics with a steampunk twist—featuring industrial-inspired sets and contraptions that propel aerialists, jugglers, and strongmen through inventive, emotionally rich narratives. Drawing from America’s spirit of invention, each performance is a visually poetic tribute to creativity and resilience. Expect gears, gravity-defying stunts and theatrical storytelling in perfect balance.

Rhinestone Cowgirls – Nov. 21

Celebrate the legends who defined a music genre—from Dolly Parton and Patsy Cline to Reba McEntire and Shania Twain. This sparkling tribute show combines powerhouse vocals, dazzling costumes, and heartfelt storytelling to honor the trailblazing women of country music. A show full of heart, harmony and honky-tonk sparkle.

Who Brought the Humbug? – Dec. 12

When Christmas cheer is threatened by a mysterious saboteur, it’s up to a cast of quirky characters to restore the magic of the season. Packed with original music, humor and yuletide surprises, this festive production puts a fresh and funny twist on classic holiday fare.

From History to Hip-Hop – Feb. 6, 2026

Take a cultural journey through time in this exhilarating, educational and inspiring performance that fuses storytelling, hip-hop, spoken word and dance. This unique show brings history to life through rhythm and rhyme, engaging audiences of all ages in a powerful celebration of resilience, identity and creativity.

An Evening with Eric McCormack & Laura Bell Bundy – March 6, 2026

Two charismatic stars share one stage for a musical night to remember. Emmy-winner Eric McCormack (“Will & Grace,” “The Music Man”) and Tony-nominee Laura Bell Bundy (“Legally Blonde,” “Hairspray”) bring showbiz sparkle, soulful vocals and witty charm in a genre-hopping concert of Broadway hits, pop favorites and unexpected surprises.

The Beat Goes On, a tribute to Cher, will be at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre June 19, 2026. (Photo provided by Batavia Fine Arts Centre. )

The Beat Goes On – June 19, 2026

Step into the spotlight for a stunning celebration of the iconic Cher. From the ’60s to today, this tribute show captures the flair, fashion, and fierce spirit of a music legend. With dazzling costumes, powerhouse vocals and that unmistakable swagger, “The Beat Goes On” is a glitzy, glam-filled party for Cher fans new and old.

