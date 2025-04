The Down on Main Summer Street Concert Series in Princeton is set to return this summer. (Scott Anderson)

The Down on Main Summer Street Concert Series in Princeton is set to return this summer.

The lineup of bands was announced April 10. The street will be closed farther south to allow space for construction at the intersection of Main and Peru streets.

Friday, June 20: Mae Estes

Friday, July 18: The Dave Matthews Tribute Band

Friday, Aug. 8: Face 2 Face the Elton John and Billy Joel Tribute Show

Thursday, Sept. 4: Electric Avenue

Saturday, Oct. 18: Heidelberg German Band for Oktoberfest