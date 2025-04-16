5 Things to Do: Celebrate Earth Day, pamper your pets and more in Kane County

(File photo) Taimane Omotola, 8 helps plant native prairie plants at Peck Farm as part of Geneva’s Earth Day Celebration last year. This year, Geneva will hold Earth Day events on April 19. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

Celebrate the Earth and enjoy the weather with five things to do this week in Kane County:

Chicago Americana Show: Head to the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road in St. Charles, on April 15, 16 and 17 for a celebration of classic American style. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features antique advertising, folk art, jukeboxes, classic slot, gumball and coke machines, a saloon and more. Earth Day in Geneva: Go green with Geneva’s Earth Day festivities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 19 at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road. Activities include recycling opportunities, nature crafts, rain barrel sale, self-guided prairie tours and more. The event is free to the public. Sean Donnelly at The Comedy Vault: Comedian Sean Donnelly will be performing five shows at The Comedy Vault, 18 E. Wilson Street in Batavia, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 17, 7 and 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 18, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 19. All shows are 21+. Aaron Kelly ‘Fireside’ at Sidecar Supper Club and Beer Garden: Check out local musician Aaron Kelly from 9 to 11 p.m. at Sidecar Supper Club and Beer Garden, 12 N. River Street in Batavia. Kelly counts John Prine and Townes Van Zandt among his greatest influences. Scott Smith’s All Animal Expo: Whether you are looking to get up close to all kinds of animals or for the perfect pet accessories, Scott Smith’s All Animal Expo has you covered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 20, at the Kane County Fairgrounds. Admission to the event is $8 for ages 11 and up, $3 for ages 6-10 and free for kids age 5 and younger.

