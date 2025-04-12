Geneva’s Playhouse 38 to present the adult comedy ‘Laugh’

Geneva's Playhouse 38, located at 321 Stevens St., Suite P, has tickets available for their performance of “Cabaret – Broadway Memories,” which will take place April 14 from 7-9 p.m. (Shaw Local News Network)

Tickets are now on sale for the adult production of “Laugh” running April 17, 18 and 20 at Playhouse 38, Geneva Park District’s community theater.

According to a news release, the play is set in the West in the 1920s, and tells the story of Mabel, who is left a wealthy orphan after an accident in a gold mine. She’s shipped off to a calculating aunt, whose nephew is charged with seducing her to control Mabel’s fortune. This hapless courtship reveals a shared love of silent movies and a plan for greater things. It’s a story of mishaps and moxie and ultimately a Hollywood-caliber romance, according to the release.

The director is Carolyn Goldsmith, and the cast includes Amy Bruederle, John Button, Antoine Carpentier, Ben Sanchez, Jacqueline Schiro, Alex Simko, Alexander Wisniewski, Paula Wisniewski and Lilly Zuniga.

“Maybe it’s because I grew up in the ‘internet age’ where the most frequent place to interact with strangers is online, and so the rarity of finding common ground with strangers in public is that much more profound in my eyes,” Goldsmith said in the release. “But I find that brief, gleeful moment to be the reason why we go to the theater: to find a collective joy between us and the people around us.”

As the title suggests, the most important thing about the experience at Playhouse 38 is to have a fun time, and hearing others around you do the same, Goldsmith smith.

“I can safely say this wonderful cast of ‘Laugh’ found lots of shared laughter during the course of the rehearsal period. We had a blast coming up with the silliest concepts we could muster, and we can’t wait for you to join us in this slapstick, quirky, madcap journey through the 20s and 30s,” Goldsmith said.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 17 and Friday, April 18, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 20.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 day-of. Concessions will be available to buy, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, popcorn and candy.

“Laugh” is recommended for audience members ages 16 and older.

Buy tickets in advance at GenevaParks.org/Playhouse or in person at Sunset Community Center or Stephen Persinger Recreation Center.

For more than 10 years, Playhouse 38 has been the cultural arts facility of the Geneva Park District and is located in downtown Geneva at 321 Stevens St., Suite P.