Sinfonietta DuPage spring concert set for May 6

Terri Van Valkinburgh, assistant principal violist with The Lyric Opera of Chicago, will perform with Sinfonietta DuPage on May 6, 2025. (Photo provided by Sinfonietta DuPage)

The Sinfonietta DuPage, under the direction of Dan D’Andrea, will host its spring concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 6 at Peace Church in Lombard.

The concert will feature Terri Van Valkinburgh, assistant principal violist with The Lyric Opera of Chicago, and Kevin Case, assistant concertmaster of the Music of the Baroque. They will perform Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante for Violin, Viola and Orchestra K. 364. The program also includes the classical masterpiece Beethoven Symphony No. 8 in F and Boieldieu’s Overture from the Caliph de Bagdad.

Kevin Case, assistant concertmaster of the Music of the Baroque, will perform with Sinfonietta DuPage May 6, 2025. (Photo provided by Sinfonietta DuPage)

Peace Church is located at 21W500 Butterfield Road, Lombard. Tickets are available only at the door. Adult admission is $22, and students and seniors are $12.

Information can be found through the SDP Facebook page.

Parking is free and there is ample intimate seating.