St. Charles Spring Shop Crawl set for April 12 & 13

Get ready to shop til you drop at the annual St. Charles Spring Shop Crawl Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13.

Shoppers can visit 19 participating local businesses that will offer great deals, specials and promotions in honor of the event, according to a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance.

The 19 participating shops are Boutique Baby, Campbell Creations, Circa Vintage Gallery, The Curious Fox Gift Shop, The Diamondaire, Dick Pond Athletics, Double Take Consignment, Ghoulish Mortals, House of Charlemagne, Industrial Treasures, Jeans and a Cute Top Shop, Magnolia Soap & Bath Co., Makoma House, MION Artisan Soap, The Pep Line, Rocket Fizz, SG Too, Trellis Farm & Garden and trend + relic.

After the St. Charles Spring Shop Crawl ends, one lucky shopper will be chosen to receive a grand prize giveaway containing items from participating businesses, valued at over $500.

To enter, shoppers must scan the QR code that each shop will provide following a purchase. Once scanned, they will need to fill out a brief online form and submit a picture of their receipt with a visible date. The more shops you make purchases at, the more chance you have to win.

To find more information on the St. Charles Spring Shop Crawl, including the specials or promotions businesses are having, visit stcalliance.org/stcshopcrawl.