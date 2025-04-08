Derrick Procell’s Blue-Eyed Soul Session comes to Raue Center

Raue Center for the Arts will present the highly-anticipated “Blue-Eyed Soul Session” at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 17, featuring Derrick Procell and his All-Star Mojo band. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

According to a news release from Raue Center, this electrifying performance pays tribute to Van Morrison and Joe Cocker with original music by Procell, a blues Billboard chart-topper.

Procell, Raue’s 2023-24 Artist in Residence, brings to life a unique blend of soul, contemporary blues and classic rock that will ignite the stage. His performances are known for their smart songwriting, resonant subjects and captivating lyrics, paired with the dynamic energy of high-caliber musicians, the release stated.

Procell’s music has been featured in popular TV shows and films such as “Boston Legal,” “The Office,” “Modern Family,” “This Is Us” and “Lady Bird.”

Tickets start at $29 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.