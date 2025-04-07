Spring is blooming at Cantigny with fun seasonal events

Cantigny in Wheaton is celebrating spring with several family-friendly events, including an egg hunt and brunch, Tulip Sip and Stroll and May Fest.

“Cantigny comes alive in spring when the gardens burst with color,” said Matt LaFond, executive director of Cantigny Park, in a news release. “It’s a time when people are naturally drawn outside — to reconnect with nature and enjoy the season’s vibrance.”

Easter Egg Hunt and Brunch Buffet

Saturday & Sunday, April 12–13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free with parking: $16 per car

This two-day event offers children an exciting chance to hunt for prizes at the fan-favorite Easter Egg Hunt in the McCormick Allée. Eggs are replenished throughout the day. Kids may redeem five eggs for a prize (one per child) and families are encouraged to re-hide any extras for others to enjoy.

Visitors can also snap photos with Mr. and Mrs. Bunny, catch a showing of the popular movie, “Hop” (2011) in the Visitors Center Theater, and let kids decorate a ceramic puppy bank in the Medill Room ($5 while supplies last). Outdoor concessions will offer lunch fare, soft drinks and a Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar for adults.

Inside Le Jardin, a brunch buffet featuring breakfast and lunch favorites will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No reservations required. Adults are $27, kids 3–12 are $17 kids under 3 are free.

Tulip Sip & Stroll

Saturday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free with parking: $16 per car

Cantigny’s tulips take center stage at this relaxed, self-guided garden stroll. Visitors can enjoy specialty cocktails available for purchase and take advantage of special photo ops throughout the gardens—perfect for capturing spring memories amid thousands of colorful blooms.

May Fest & Market

Saturday & Sunday, May 10–11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free with parking: $21 per car

Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend at a lively outdoor festival filled with music, shopping and family-friendly fun. Pick up a special gift for mom at the Spring Market, featuring more than 30 artisan vendors inside the historic McCormick House. Visit the Beer Garden, which is opening this weekend for the 2025 season, to enjoy live music and lawn games.

Family activities include the Gnome Hunt, a scavenger hunt across Cantigny, plant crafts and an inflatable play zone. Create your own micro-garden at The Terrarium Bar ($35, advance registration required), a hands-on experience to bring the magic of nature home. And don’t miss this once-per-year chance for a Greenhouse Tour ($25), an exciting opportunity to peek behind the scenes of Cantigny and preview what’s coming to the gardens this summer.

For more details, including menus, activity schedules and online registration, visit Cantigny.org.