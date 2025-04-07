Beach Boys tribute band Sail On to perform in Ottawa on April 15

The Ottawa Concert Association’s 2024-2025 concert season will come to a close at 7 p.m on Tuesday, April 15, at Central Intermediate School, 711 E. McKinley Road, with a performance by Sail On, a tribute band to The Beach Boys. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Based in Nashville, Sail On performs more than 100 shows each year, traveling all over the country to perform.

Sail On will perform a selection of The Beach Boys’ classic hits, including “California Girls” and “Surfin’ USA,” as well as a mix of songs from the band’s extensive catalog.

This concert is the final event of the Ottawa Concert Association’s season, with the 2025-26 season set to begin on Sept. 6.

For ticket information, contact Beth at 815-228-6474.