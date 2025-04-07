April 07, 2025
5 Things to DoDiningMusicComedyFestivalsEventsTheatreCalendar
The Scene

Beach Boys tribute band Sail On to perform in Ottawa on April 15

Band will take the stage at Central Intermediate School

By Bill Freskos
Ottawa police were at Central Intermediate School on Monday morning to clear and secure the building, after a swatting threat was made at many schools across Illinois.

The Ottawa Concert Association’s 2024-2025 concert season will come to a close at 7 p.m on Tuesday, April 15, at Central Intermediate School, 711 E. McKinley Road, with a performance by Sail On, a tribute band to The Beach Boys. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The Ottawa Concert Association’s 2024-2025 concert season will come to a close at 7 p.m on Tuesday, April 15, at Central Intermediate School, 711 E. McKinley Road, with a performance by Sail On, a tribute band to The Beach Boys.

Based in Nashville, Sail On performs more than 100 shows each year, traveling all over the country to perform.

Sail On will perform a selection of The Beach Boys’ classic hits, including “California Girls” and “Surfin’ USA,” as well as a mix of songs from the band’s extensive catalog.

This concert is the final event of the Ottawa Concert Association’s season, with the 2025-26 season set to begin on Sept. 6.

For ticket information, contact Beth at 815-228-6474.

Sail On, a tribute band to The Beach Boys, will perform classic hits like "California Girls" and "Surfin' USA" on Saturday, April 15 at Central Intermediate School as part of the Ottawa Concert Association's season finale.

Sail On, a tribute band to The Beach Boys, will perform classic hits like "California Girls" and "Surfin' USA" on Saturday, April 15 at Central Intermediate School as part of the Ottawa Concert Association's season finale. (Photo Provided by Dale Wolf)

OttawaMyWebTimesLocal NewsThe Scene - Illinois Valley

Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.