Singer songwriter Dan Maguire to perform at Preservation Geneva April 24

Rockford-based singer songwriter Dan Maguire will perform at Preservation Geneva from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 24.

Audiences will enjoy an evening of smooth guitar and soulful songwriting.

According to a news release, Maguire is known for his ability to weave jazz, country and rock genres into mellow yet soul-stirring live shows. He’s an original artist whose music captivates listeners with its soul-stirring authenticity. Known for his dynamic guitar work and introspective lyrics, Maguire’s music resonates deeply with fans of Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Chris Cornell, JJ Cale and Kimbra, who are some of his biggest influences.

Through his music, Maguire aspires to create moments of calm and assurance for listeners who may be wrestling with doubts and anxieties, offering a sense of optimism, even if only for a moment, that “maybe everything’s gonna be okay.”

Preservation Geneva is located at 513 S. 3rd St., Geneva. For more information, visit preservationgeneva.com.