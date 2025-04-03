Sauk Valley artist to be featured in new exhibit at Water Street Studios in Batavia

The KC Magazine Gallery, sponsored by Shaw Media and KC Magazine, at Water Street Studios in Batavia features work from local artists. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Water Street Studios in Batavia will host a gallery opening for a new exhibit from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 11. The exhibit will have works by two nationally-recognized artists.

Artist Glenn Bodish, who is an art professor at Sauk Valley Community College, will be featured in the Dempsey Family Gallery. In addition, nature artist Ken Reif, of Berwyn, will be showcased in the KC County Magazine Gallery.

The monthly Second Fridays gallery openings offer the chance to view and purchase local artwork, visit resident artists in their studios, explore the Clay Lab, visit the Second Floor Community Gallery and learn about School of Art class offerings, according to a news release from Water Street Studios.

As part of the Batavia Arts District community initiative, Second Fridays will offer additional happenings at neighbor businesses Hearth and Hammer and Kiss the Sky.

The event is free to attend, however donations to Water Street Studios are welcomed to help support the art center’s mission of making art accessible to the Fox Valley.

Water Street Studios, 160 S. Water St. in Batavia, is open to the public Friday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The exhibit will run through May 3.

For more information, visit waterstreetstudios.org.