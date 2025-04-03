5 Things to Do: ‘The Miracle Worker,’ ‘Hello Dolly!’ take the stage in the Illinois Valley

Here are five things to do this weekend:

“The Miracle Worker”: The performance will be presented Friday through Sunday and again April 11 to 13 at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are available to the general public for $17 and can be bought by visiting the box office from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during those hours. Tickets also can be bought online by visiting stage212.org. “The Miracle Worker” is the dramatic telling of Helen Keller’s remarkable story.

Poco a Poco sampler: Poco a Poco will host its third annual Sampler Fundraiser Event from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at Park Presbyterian Church, 201 N Vermillion St., Streator. Tickets are $100 each. All of the proceeds raised will support directly Poco a Poco’s ninth annual Summer Music Fest. Tickets can be purchased online at Poco a Poco’s website at https://pocoapoco.org/events or by emailing info@pocoapoco.org. Later that evening, Poco a Poco will host a second event, free and open to the public. Ascher Taylor-Schroeder, guitarist, will lead a Jam Session, returning after a successful first Jam Session during Summer Music Fest last summer. All ages, all instruments and all levels of skill are welcomed to join the 6 to 8 p.m. event, also at Park Presbyterian Church. Listeners are welcome, also.

Starved Rock Pop Singers: The group will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Central Intermediate School, 711 E. McKinley Road, Ottawa. The concert will feature local talent performing pop music from the 60s, 70s, 80s and beyond. The event was made possible by sponsors Thrivent Financial and the Ottawa Special Events Committee. Admission is free and the public is invited to enjoy an evening of music with family and friends while supporting the local community.

“Hello Dolly!”: Illinois Valley Community College’s production will be begin Thursday. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s matinee begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale. To reserve seats, visit the IVCC theater department’s virtual box office at ivcc.edu/theatre. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students in high school and younger. Admission is free for IVCC employees and students. The production stars guest artist and professional actress Tamra Challacombe as Dolly, and the large cast includes community members and students. The show is directed and choreographed by Don Grant Zellmer and produced and costumed by David Kuester, with technical direction by Chad Brokaw. The production marks Kuester and Zellmer’s last before they retire this year. Kuester has taught speech and theater for 26 years, and Zellmer has directed and choreographed productions for 21 years.

Flags of Freedom: Flags of Freedom’s Star Spangled 20th anniversary event is scheduled for Saturday at the Cider Mill at a Hundred Acres Orchard, 14180 1800 East St., Princeton. Doors to the celebration open at 5 p.m. Food will be served at 6, followed by a live auction and Vegas Night activities from 7 to 10 p.m. Cost is $50 a person. For tickets, purchase online or by calling Scott at 815-876-6588, Rod at 815-866-1534 or Brad 815-866-9349. Performer Amanda Mammana will be the special guest at the event. Mammana will sing “The Star Spangled Banner” and several other songs for guests. In 2022, Mammana appeared on Season 17 of “America’s Got Talent,” making it to the semifinals.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Illinois Valley’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/illinois-valley/local-events.