‘Stand-up Momedy Show’ to bring laughs to Crystal Lake

The all-star cast of female comedians will perform at Raue Center for the Arts Friday, May 9. (Image provided by Raue Center for the Arts)

An all-star lineup of comedians are bringing the hilarious “Stand-Up Momedy Show” to Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal lake at 8 p.m. Friday, May 9.

According to a news release, this clean(ish) comedy show celebrates the hilarity of womanhood—ranging from motherhood to midlife crises, marriage, divorce, online dating and all of life’s little irritations. Men are more than welcome to join in on the fun, making it the perfect night out for everyone. Two of the women are moms and two have moms, which equals four funny women talking about all that life throws at us.

Meet the Comedians:

Kristen Toomey

With a stand-up career that began in 2008, Toomey has quickly become an influential figure in comedy. Her Micro Special has garnered over 400K views, and her viral reels have surpassed 20 million views. Kristen’s recent debut album, “Mother. F#$^er,” hit #1 on iTunes, solidifying her status in comedy.

Chastity Washington

A seasoned performer with over 30 years in the industry, Washington has appeared on major platforms like HBO Def Jam and BET Comic View. Her recent special, “Live at Dandy,” is now available on Amazon Prime and Tubi, showcasing her exceptional storytelling and comedic skills.

Colleen Brennan

A graduate of Second City Conservatory, Brennan is known for her polished and observational comedic style. She has performed in various notable festivals and shows, and her appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” highlighted her growing popularity.

Bridget McGuire

Hailing from New York, McGuire brings her self-deprecating humor to the stage, touching on relatable topics like family and anxiety. In addition to stand-up, she works in advertising and contributes to notable publications discussing her life experiences.

Tickets start at $35 ($24.50 for RaueNOW Members*) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.