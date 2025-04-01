Special dinners, Easter event happening at Preservation in Geneva this month

The heated outdoor patio at Preservation in Geneva. (Photo provided by Preservation. )

Preservation in Geneva is welcoming spring with several fun events this month.

Flights and Bites is from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 7 in Preservation’s Front Lounge. Guests will enjoy small courses paired with wines. The food includes mushroom crostini, zucchini gratin with red pepper and parmesan, roasted figs with smoked prosciutto and goat cheese. Tickets are $50 per person. Click here to purchase tickets.

Fans of “The Office” won’t want to miss Office Trivia at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 9 on the all-weather patio.

Fondue in the Front Lounge happens from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday. No reservations are necessary. Tickets are $48 for each fondue setup, where guests will enjoy a selection of dippables like fresh veggies or artisan bread paired with Preservation’s signature cheese fondue. The second course is chocolate fondue.

Enjoy a four course meal with specially paired wines at the next collaborative wine dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 17. Tickets are $75 per person.

Bring the whole family to meet the Easter Bunny at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 13. The bunny will be greeting families from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by live music from JJ Smith & Buddy on the patio from 1 to 4 p.m. The brunch menu includes seven grain avocado toast, sunny side up eggs and fried walleye po boy.

Preservation also hosts open mic nights on Mondays and live performances throughout the month. For a complete lineup or more information, visit preservationgeneva.com.