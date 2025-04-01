Batavia to celebrate new Clark Island Recreation Area with community party

Celebrate the grand opening of the new and improved amenities at the Clark Island Recreation Area at a ribbon cutting and community party from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 12. Clark Island is located at 401 S. River St., Batavia. (Photo provided by Batavia Park District)

The Clark Island Recreation Area makeover is complete, and the Batavia Park District is ready for the big reveal.

Celebrate the grand opening of the new and improved amenities at a ribbon cutting and community party from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 12. Clark Island is located at 401 S. River St.

The area has been revamped to include a new free-to-use fitness court, an updated and expanded Blackard Skate-n-Bike Park, fishing outcrops and a pollinator garden. The upgrade project started in early 2023 and ended in March 2025.

“Clark Island has transformed into a dynamic space where innovation meets nature, inviting people of all ages to embrace fitness, fun and connection,” said Batavia Park District Executive Director Allison Niemela in a news release. “With a renewed focus on health, recreation and environmental education, this revitalized area will energize our community for years to come.”

The celebration includes activities for all ages and kicks off with a free skateboarding class at 9 a.m., followed by the park district’s annual egg hunt at 10 a.m. and a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Try out all the new amenities at the outdoor fitness court, skate park, bike pump track and fishing demos from 10 a.m. to noon.

The park district’s popular egg hunt will be divided into three age groups: 2, 3-4 and 5 and over. Egg hunters should bring baskets or bags to collect eggs and arrive by 9:30 a.m. for the hunt at 10 a.m. Parking for the event is remote and requires a 10–15-minute walk or shuttle ride.

The event will feature a DJ, face painters, a bounce house, crafts, yard games, food for purchase, sponsor activities and photo ops with the bunny and the park district’s Bruce the Spruce mascot.

“This celebration marks the culmination of two years of dedicated effort from gathering community input to planning, construction and completion,” Niemela said. “We are excited to invite the public to experience our new and improved amenities.”

The Clark Island Recreation Area redevelopment project was funded in part by a $600,000 Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Grant and a grant from BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois.

For more information on Batavia Park District programs and events, call 630-879-5235 or visit bataviaparks.org.

Plan to arrive early as there will be no parking at Clark Island Recreation Area. All parking is remote and requires a 10-15-minute walk. Park at the VFW, 645 S. River St., and BEI, 140 First St. parking lots; overflow parking available at Hall Quarry Beach with a shuttle to Clark Island. Limited handicapped parking is available at Clark Island Area; must display license plate or temporary tag for access.