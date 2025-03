The Starved Rock Pop Singers will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 5, at Central Intermediate School, 711 E. McKinley Road, Ottawa. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The Starved Rock Pop Singers will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 5, at Central Intermediate School, 711 E. McKinley Road, Ottawa.

The concert will feature local talent performing pop music from the 60s, 70s, 80s and beyond. The event was made possible by sponsors Thrivent Financial and the Ottawa Special Events Committee.

Admission is free and the public is invited to enjoy an evening of music with family and friends while supporting the local community.