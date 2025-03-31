Australian Pink Floyd Show to perform at Rialto Square Theatre in May

The Australian Pink Floyd Show: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary Tour will perform at Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Pink Floyd’s formation in 1965 as well as the 50th Anniversary of their album, Wish You Were Here, The Australian Pink Floyd Show returns in 2025. Having sold more than 4 million tickets worldwide, The Australian Pink Floyd Show gave its first ever concert in Adelaide, Australia in 1988. Since then, they have performed in over 35 countries worldwide; played at Pink Floyd co-founder David Gilmour’s 50th birthday celebration and were even joined on stage by Gilmour and co-founder Rick Wright, according to a news release from the theater.

Performing the music of Pink Floyd with note for note perfection, this critically acclaimed show has been astonishing audiences worldwide for almost 40 years. Always striving to reproduce the complete Pink Floyd experience and bring the music to new audiences, The Australian Pink Floyd Show inspired a whole new genre of acts.

The show includes a world class light and laser show, video animations, state of the art, high resolution LED screen technology and other special effects. In addition and in true Pink Floyd tradition, there are several huge inflatables including a giant pig, and their own unique Pink Kangaroo, according to the release.

Ticket prices start at $37.50 and are available online at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit www.rialtosquare.com.