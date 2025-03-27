Alley Art Fest to offer free art workshops this spring

Alley Art Festival will host two free public art workshops. The first is Tuesday, April 15 at Mutual Ground in Aurora and the second is Saturday, May 10 at Water Street Studios in Batavia. (Photo by Marissa Amoni )

Alley Art Festival will host two free workshops this spring to celebrate 15 years.

According to a news release, Alley Art Festival will host a World Art Day workshop facilitated by Aurora artist Cherylyn Gnadt on Tuesday, April 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Mutual Ground, 418 Oak Ave. in Aurora. Gnadt will teach participants how to create inspirational Inner Hero Cards.

The second workshop is Saturday, May 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Water Street Studios, 160 S. Water St. in Batavia. This workshop will celebrate World Collage Day, where collage artist Bryan “Dadasoulface” Joseph will go over the history of collage and participants will be able to create collage art.

Registration is not needed for either art event. Seating and materials will be available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. The events are open to all ages and abilities.

“I’m excited to expand Alley Art Festival’s grassroots, community-focused footprint with more opportunities for celebrating art and local artists,” said Marissa Amoni, director of Alley Art Festival, in the release.

This year’s Alley Art Festival is Aug. 30 in Aurora.

For more information or to apply, visit alleyartaurora.com.