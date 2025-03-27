‘70s FM Radio Rock’ tribute coming to Raue Center in Crystal Lake

Relive the golden era of rock n' roll as Soundtracks of a Generation presents “70s FM Radio Rock” tribute Sunday, May 10 at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake. (Image provided by Raue Center for the Arts)

Relive the golden era of rock n’ roll as Soundtracks of a Generation presents the “70s FM Radio Rock” tribute Sunday, May 10 at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake.

The show will capture the essence of rock ‘n’ roll through the eyes of deejay Lester the Nightfly, who lived the wild lifestyle that defined the 70s. Listeners will relive the excitement of album-oriented rock as the iconic sounds from legendary bands like Aerosmith, ZZ Top and more are brought to life, according to a news release from the Raue Center.

The show features a talented lineup of musicians including John Kattke on guitar and keyboard, Dennis Costis on guitar, Todd Lazar on bass, Paul Townsend on drums, Dan Patten on keyboard, John Bowes on saxophone, with vocals performed by Phil Smith, Jeff Anthony, Tim Dadabo and Julie Miller. Together, they will recreate the exhilarating atmosphere of live rock radio that resonated through the airwaves from 1970 to 1979.

“The legacy of deejays in the 70s helped shape the music industry,” Doug James, founder and executive producer of Soundtracks of a Generation, said in the news release. “We’re excited to honor that era and invite everyone to experience this extraordinary musical journey with us.”

Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.