5 Things to Do: Win $2,000, meet a former pro ballplayer, play trivia in the Illinois Valley

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Community Fun Night: Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Roaring 20s themed drawdown with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Senica’s Oak Ridge on U.S. 6 in rural La Salle. Dinner is at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $50 a piece and for an additional $30 attendees can bring a guest for all the soda and beer they can drink. The event also includes a dinner, entertainment and a chance to win $2,000. Draw down tickets are limited. Cntact the IVAC office at 815-223-0227 to get a chance to win. If you want to attend for food and entertainment, it is $30 per person.

Illinois Valley Baseball Hall of Fame: The Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum will host an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday to debut a new exhibit featuring the Illinois Valley Baseball Hall of Fame. The event will be held at the museum, 1100 Canal St. Marquette graduate Guy Hoffman, who pitched for the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, will be on-hand for a meet-and-greet. The exhibit will showcase baseball artifacts, including displays on local players from Little League to the professional ranks. Additionally, the exhibit will highlight the history and stats of Negro League players. The museum also will feature baseball stories and a baseball nickname quiz for visitors. If weather permits, hot dogs, Cracker Jacks and root beer will be available for purchase, with all proceeds going toward fundraising efforts. The exhibit will be open through October this year, and the public is invited to attend the event on March 29 to kick it off.

“Catch Me If You Can”: The River Valley Players musical will be presented at 1301 Second St., Henry. Show dates are 6 p.m. Friday, beginning with dinner and the show to follow immediately, and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, starting with lunch and the show to follow immediately. Tickets can be bought online at rvphenry.org or by calling 309-238-7878. The cost for tickets to the March 29 and 30 shows is $43, including the meal package.

Trivia night: The Putnam County High School journalism program and National Honor Society will be hosting a trivia night Saturday at the Spring Valley Boat Club. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and trivia starts at 6:30. There will be a 50/50 raffle and a “best dressed table” competition for extra mulligans. Tables can be reserved by emailing Bethany Newsome at newsomeb@pcschools535.org or calling Putnam County High School at 815-882-2800, ext. 4.

Spring Craft Show: A spring craft show will be hosted 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Norway Community Building, 3667 E. 2603rd Road, Sheridan. Unique handmade gifts will be available, as well as some Easter and springtime items.

