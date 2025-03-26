‘Titanic The Musical’ comes to Marriott Theatre in northern suburbs

The Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire, the area’s longest running musical theatre, presents “Titanic The Musical,” opening Wednesday, April 16 and running through June 1. (Image provided by Marriott Theatre)

The Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire, the area’s longest running musical theatre, presents “Titanic The Musical,” opening Wednesday, April 16 and running through June 1.

This epic musical will be directed and choreographed by Connor Gallagher, with musical direction by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson.

Capturing the triumph and tragedy of the hopeful passengers on the ill-fated ship of dreams, “Titanic The Musical” is based on the real people aboard the most legendary ship in the world, according to a news release from the Marriott Theatre.

“Titanic The Musical” is a stirring portrait of the passengers on board the “unsinkable ship” and the tragedy that followed. With a soaring score by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone, the original Broadway production won five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book.

“As a child who discovered musical theatre in the ‘90s, ‘Titanic’ was a formative show for me,” director Conor Gallagher said in the release. “The chance to bring it to life on the Marriott Theatre stage is a thrilling, daunting and ultimately energizing task. Add to that the legendary actors of Chicago and one of the most haunting scores ever written, and I couldn’t be happier to be collaborating on this production. I promise it will be unlike any ‘Titanic’ you’ve seen before.”

“Titanic The Musical” is scheduled to run Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with select Thursday 1 p.m. shows.

Call for group, dinner-theatre, student, senior and military discounts. To make a restaurant reservation, call 847-634-0100. Free parking is available at all performances.

To reserve tickets or become a Marriott Theatre subscriber during this 50th Anniversary season, call the Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847-634-0200 or go to MarriottTheatre.com for more information.

Attendees are also invited to visit Three Embers restaurant before the show to experience a pop-up experience that will coincide with “Titanic The Musical,” transporting guests to another realm while enjoying a themed food and beverage menu led by the culinary team at Three Embers Restaurant.