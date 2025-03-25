Elegant Easter brunches in northern Illinois

Spring is in the air, and that means Easter is getting closer!

If you’re looking for a delicious Easter brunch, northern Illinois has a delightful array of restaurants ready to serve up holiday cheer.

From classic breakfast favorites to elegant midday spreads, here are some spots where you can enjoy a memorable Easter feast.

Easter in 2025 falls on Sunday, April 20.

Cantigny – Wheaton

Easter Brunch will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Le Jardin and the Red Oak Room at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. The menu includes breakfast favorites, an omelet station, a carving station with striploin and ham, salads, fresh fruit, salmon, pasta, and chicken, with desserts like lemon meringue pie, carrot cake, petit fours and more. Prices are $59 for ages 13 and up, $27 for children 5-12 and free for children 4 and under. Reservations and a deposit are required. cantigny.org

Renaissance Center – Joliet

Enjoy an elegant Easter Brunch at this downtown Joliet banquet center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Breakfast selections include scrambled eggs, spinach frittata, blueberry lemon crepes, ham, sausage and bacon. Lunch includes prime rib, leg of lamb, chicken Scarpariello, provolone-stuffed meatballs, garlic mashed potatoes, salads, seasonal vegetables and more. Finish your meal with an assortment of mini desserts. Adults are $70 and children 4-12 are $20. renaissancecenterbanquets.com

The Drake – Oak Brook

Brunch at The Drake is always an elegant affair, and Easter is no exception. Seatings begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. The menu includes carving stations, a fresh seafood bar, made-to-order omelets, fresh fruit and a dessert station with an assortment of sweet treats. Prices are $95 for adults, $40 for children 4-10 and free for children 3 and under. Reservations are required. thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com

Chicago Street Pour House – Elgin

The Easter Brunch buffet will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The buffet will have prime rib, salmon, ham, desserts and breakfast favorites like eggs and French toast and more. The Easter Bunny will be there greeting families. The cost is $35 per person, $12 for kids 4-12 and kids 3 and under are free. Call 847-214-1708 to make a reservation. pourhousekitchen.com

Avante Banquets – Fox River Grove

The delectable Easter meal comes with bottomless Champagne, as well as a huge buffet of offerings. Seatings are available between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The menu includes traditional breakfast items, salads, leg of lamb, smoked ham, prime rib, chicken, and pasta, and cakes, cookies and a chocolate fountain for dessert. Prices are $59 for adults and $30 for children 6-10. Children under 6 are free. Walk-ins are welcome but reservations are recommended. avantebanquets.com

Hotel Baker – St. Charles

Easter Sunday Brunch seatings begin at 8 a.m. at the historic Hotel Baker in downtown St. Charles. The menu will offer made-to-order omelets, roasts, breakfast classics, and luncheon food, as well as scrumptious desserts. Prices are $98 for adults, $38 for children 4-12. Call 630-584-2100 to make a reservation. hotelbaker.com.

Port Edward – Algonquin

Port Edward will host an Easter Champagne Brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Similar to their weekly Sunday brunches, the menu will include a plethora of seafood, including oysters on the half shell, shrimp Etouffee, snow crab legs, salmon and more; a hand-carving station with prime rib and turkey; soups, salads, a dessert station and more. Adults are $68, children 5-12 are $20 and children 4 and under are free. Call 847-658-5441 to make a reservation. portedward.com

Meson Sabika – Naperville

This beautiful Spanish restaurant will have a prix fixe four-course meal for Easter, with seatings beginning at 10:30 a.m. The menu includes cold tapas, hot tapas, a choice of grilled chicken, sea bass, beef short ribs or lamb shank for the entree, and dessert. The price is $85 per person and $49 for the vegetarian menu. A young adult menu is also available. mesonsabika.com

Whitetail Ridge Golf Club – Yorkville

Easter Brunch will be served from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. French toast, scrambled eggs, omelet station, biscuits and gravy, and more are among the breakfast highlights. Lunch dishes include roast sirloin and honey ham carving stations, salad bar, garlic mashed potatoes, Tuscan chicken, sweet and fruit table and more. Adults are $49.99 and children 3-10 are $24.99. Call 630-882-8988 ext. 2 to make a reservation. whitetailridgegc.com

The Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s – DeKalb

The Lincoln Inn’s popular Easter Brunch Buffet will have seatings every half hour between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The buffet includes a wide variety of selections of homemade quiches, made-to-order omelets, prime rib, salmon, chicken, soups, salads, breads and a chocolate fountain for dessert, in addition to other goodies. Adults are $42.99, kids 4-12 are $30.99 and kids 3 and under are free. Call 815-981-3304 to make a reservation. farandas.com

Benedict’s La Strata – Crystal Lake

Easter Brunch will be served from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu features breakfast classics like French toast, eggs, pancakes, pastries and muffins, bacon, sausage and more. Heartier entrees include carved ham and turkey, chicken Marsala, mac and cheese, chicken tenders, vegetarian pasta and a variety of desserts. Adults are $36.95 and children 12 and under are $15.95. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 815-459-6500. benedictseggs.com

Lucille at Drury Lane – Oakbrook Terrace

The Easter Brunch Buffet at Lucille, located at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy unlimited visits to all of the stations, which encompass made-to-order eggs, made-to-order crepes, doughnuts and waffles, carvings of turkey, ham, leg of lamb, prime rib and more, sushi, soups and salads, and, of course, a dessert table filled with signature Lucille gelato, chocolate-dipped strawberries, cheesecakes and more. Adults are $115, children 5-12 are $40, and age 4 and younger are free. Prices include unlimited mimosas, Bellinis, Champagne, a Bloody Mary bar, soft drinks, coffee and tea. Reserve your table at lucillerestaurant.com.

Sorrento’s Restaurant – Maple Park

Sorrento’s Restaurant will feature its famous prime rib on the Easter menu, in addition to filet mignon, strip steak, fried shrimp, baked ham, salmon, orange roughy and chicken Parmigiana. The children’s menu features spaghetti, fried shrimp, baked ham, chicken fingers and roast turkey. For more information, visit sorrentosranch.com or call 815-895-5466.

Starved Rock Lodge – Oglesby

Celebrate Easter Sunday at Starved Rock Lodge with its annual Easter buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On the menu are traditional breakfast items like scrambled eggs and bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy; an omelet station; a carving station with honey-glazed ham; a variety of salads; entrees including roasted chicken, penne pasta, grilled salmon, prime rib and more; and a dessert buffet with pies, cakes and additional treats. Adults are $42.95, and children 10 and younger are $21.95. New in 2025 is family pricing from 3-6 p.m., which is two adults and two children for $109.99. Additional adults can be added for $35 each and additional children are $15 each. Reservations and pre-payment are required. For more information, visit starvedrocklodge.com or call 815-220-7386.

Camp Aramoni – Tonica

Camp Aramoni, a boutique campground in Tonica, is hosting a special Easter Brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The holiday menu features hot ham and Swiss croissant bake, roasted marinated pork loin, shrimp cocktail, eggs, bacon, lasagna, and sausage and biscuit bake. Desserts include warm blueberry cobbler, pies, cheesecakes and much more. A full bar will be available. Adults are $32 and children 10 and under are $10. Available seatings are at 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 2 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 815-224-7333 or emailing info@camparamoni.com.

Bolingbrook Golf Club – Bolingbrook

Easter Brunch will be served from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include a visit with the Easter Bunny! The buffet will include an omelet station and waffle station for breakfast, as well as prime rib, carved ham, chicken, seafood, pastas, salads, desserts and more, as well as Champagne mimosas. The price is $69.99 for adults ($59.99 for club members), $34.99 for children 4-12 ($24.99 for club members) and children 3 and under are free. Reservations are required. Call 630-679-5013. bolingbrookgolfclub.com

Hank’s Farm – Ottawa

Hank’s Farm is well known in the area for its fabulous brunch, and Easter will be no exception. The Easter Sunday Buffet, which will be served on the main floor only, is from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The buffet will have salmon, salads, fruit, roast turkey, ham, oysters, chilled shrimp, breakfast selections and a delicious dessert table. Kids can get their photos taken with the Easter Bunny. Adults are $36, children 5-10 are $18 and children 2-4 are $4. Reservations are recommended and can be made at 815-433-2540. hanksfarm.com

The Turf Room – North Aurora

Easter Brunch will be served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Traditional breakfast items like bacon, sausage, French toast, eggs, and waffle and omelet stations will be available. Lunch items include pork piccata, chicken Tinga, duck quesadillas, carving station, pizza station, salads and a variety of desserts. Adults are $56.95, children 6-12 are $20.95 and children 5 and under are $12.95. Call 630-906-9300 for reservations. theturfroomrestaurant.com

White Pines Lodge – Mt. Morris

White Pines will host two Easter buffets this year. The Easter breakfast buffet is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (last seating at 10:30 a.m.). The breakfast menu includes fresh fruit, eggs, pancakes, buttermilk biscuits, French toast casserole and much more. Adults are $29 and children are $12. The Easter lunch buffet is from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (last seating at 2:30 p.m.). The lunch buffet includes salads, vegetable medley, potatoes, baked mac and cheese, roasted pork tenderloin, roasted turkey, glazed ham and other dishes. Adults are $39 and children 4-12 are $15. Call 815-655-2400 for reservations. visitwhitepines.com

Two Brothers Roundhouse – Aurora

Two Brothers Roundhouse’s Easter Brunch is from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and features a smoked fish table, omelet station, pasta station, carving station, eggs Benedict, vegetarian options, desserts and a kids buffet. Adults are $54.95, kids 4-12 are $19.99, and kids 3 and younger are free. To make a reservation, call 630-264-2739 or visit twobrothersbrewing.com.

DeSoto House Hotel – Galena

Spend Easter weekend at the historic DeSoto House Hotel in beautiful Galena. Seatings are available from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The brunch will have all the traditional breakfast favorites, salads, carving stations, seafood table, roasted pork loin, mac and cheese, charcuterie table and a sweets table. Adults are $39.95, children 4-10 are $19.95 and kids 3 and under are free. Call 815-777-0090 to make a reservation. desotohouse.com

The Abbey Resort – Lake Geneva

If you’re looking to enjoy an Easter weekend getaway, there’s no better place than just over the border in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Easter Brunch will be served from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will have breakfast favorites, carved lamb and beef, seafood, salads, small plate desserts and more. The price is $65 for adults and $25 for children 4-12. Reservations are required and can by made by calling 800-709-1323.

The Abbey Resort also has a number of fun holiday activities planned throughout the weekend, including a bunny hop silent disco, Easter Bunny hops, Easter egg roll, lawn games, a craft corner, scavenger hunt, face painting, bonfires, baby animal visits and much more. theabbeyresort.com