‘Couture on Tour: An Emily in Paris Experience’ coming to Rialto Square Theatre

“Couture on Tour: An Emily in Paris Experience” will be at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Image provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

“Couture on Tour: An Emily in Paris Experience” will be at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Saturday, June 14.

“Couture on Tour: An Emily in Paris Experience” is bringing the fan-favorite Netflix series, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and creator Darren Star, across the country this summer.

“My journey in crafting Emily in Paris was deeply inspired by my own adventures in Paris during my 20s,” Star said in a news release. “I am thrilled that fans will be able to enjoy an experience that will transport audiences into Emily’s enchanting world. As we celebrate the fourth season now streaming on Netflix and the exciting renewal for a fifth season, the profound connection fans have with the characters is what gives this series its enduring appeal. I am excited for this elevated live event for Emily in Paris enthusiasts across the nation.”

The theatrical fashion show will have the theater pulsing with the ambiance of La Trompette Bleue, while pieces from Emily in Paris, inspired by costume designer – and Couture on Tour Creative Consultant – Marylin Fitoussi take the stage. Beyond the fashion show, the Emily in Paris Experience will bring to life the streets of Paris and transport visitors into Emily’s world.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to dip into Emily’s wardrobe, immerse themselves in scenes from the show and take home a piece of Paris with items from on-site displays and shops.

Tickets begin at $39.50 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.