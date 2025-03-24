Stage 212 in La Salle anticipates ‘The Miracle Worker’ to appeal to large audience

Helen Keller, played by Piper Mitchell, and Annie Sullivan, played by Andie Kerestes, rehearse a scene during "The Miracle Worker" on Thursday, March 21, 2025, at Stage 212 in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Stage 212 in La Salle has big capital improvements ahead (along with big bills) and thus needed a seat-filler for its spring production. This was no time, the board reasoned, for experimental theater that might not draw a crowd.

Stage 212’s response: “The Miracle Worker.” The dramatic telling of Helen Keller’s remarkable story has inspired audiences, filled theaters and won accolades for both stage and screen.

“It’s just an amazing story, how this 20-year-old who’d never taught before was able to get through to and reach Helen Keller,” director Ellen Marincic said. “And Helen Keller ended up being a brilliant woman.

“It’s just a great story.”

For the uninitiated, Alabama-born Keller was rendered deaf and blind, and effectively mute, by a childhood illness. Her well-to-do family sought out a teacher to get this profoundly disabled child to communicate and to the rescue came Annie Sullivan, a determined woman who herself struggled with partial blindness.

Every production comes with challenges and for Marincic the big hurdle was casting. Though Stage 212 was blessed with copious talent, the physically- and emotionally-draining parts of Helen and Annie required precise casting.

Marincic ran auditions like a boot camp. She leaned on the suitors to imagine themselves deprived of their sight and hearing and then walked them, emotionally constrained, through some wrenching scenes.

The rigorous casting paid off. Marincic is deeply pleased with the actors.

“It has been a taxing experience,” said Andie Kerestes, who was cast as Annie Sullivan. “You have to give it all while you are here.”

Piper Mitchell, 10, plays Helen Keller despite not knowing much at first about Helen Keller’s life story.

“It’s incredible,” Piper marveled.

She prepared for the role by wearing a blindfold and extending her arms outward to simulate the experience of fumbling through blindness.

“It wasn’t uncomfortable but it was unfamiliar,” Piper said. “It’s a very tough role. I’m having fun, but it’s a lot of work.”

While Marincic was faithful to the script by William Gibson, she took a bit of license with the part of Viney, the housekeeper, played by Lisa Gifford. Marincic recognized Gifford’s comedic skills and gave her the OK to weave a few laughs into the otherwise sober dialogue.

“We need to have some comedy to temper the drama,” Marincic explained, “and I think we have enough to balance things out.”

Rounding out the cast are Gary Talsky as Captain Keller, Brooke Shinberg as Kate Keller, Isaac Alvarado as James Keller, Karen Lesman as Aunt Ev, Piper Forrest as Martha, Emilia Farrier as Mary, Scott Harl as Doctor/Farmhand and Larry Kelsey as Anagnos.

Production staff includes producer April Ruiz, director Ellen Marincic, stage manager Caryn Brown, costumers Vicky Bickel, Teresa Verduzco and Ellen Marincic, set construction crew Scot Smigel, Gary Talsky, Scott Harl and an anonymous angel, sound designer/operator Kyle Foley, lighting designer/operator Yvette Lucas and stagehands Rosie Brown and Mary Craven.

“The Miracle Worker” will be presented April 4-6 and 11-13 at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets will be available to the general public for $17 each beginning March 24, and may be purchased by visiting the box office 4-6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during those hours. Tickets may also be purchased online by visiting stage212.org.

“The Miracle Worker” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.