Rod Stewart tribute coming to Raue Center in Crystal Lake

Celebrate the iconic sound of the legendary Rod Stewart at Raue Center For The Arts in downtown Crystal Lake.

Performer Doug Varty pays tribute to Stewart in “Forever Young” on Friday, May 2 at 8 p.m.

According to a news release from Raue Center, the show is a perfect opportunity for fans of all ages to enjoy an authentic live music experience that captures the essence of one of rock music’s greatest icons.

With decades of experience, Canadian musician, songwriter, and recording artist Varty has shared the stage with rock legends such as Tina Turner and Bob Seger. His passion for honoring Rod Stewart through music has made him a respected name in the tribute act scene.

“When my band and I played Rod Stewart covers, people would often mistake my voice for his. That’s when I realized a tribute show would truly resonate with audiences,” Varty said in the release.

Varty delivers a highly entertaining night filled with all the classic hits that fans know and love.

Tickets start at $40* ($28 for RaueNOW Members*) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.