Jay Mohr, Kevin Farley, Brooks Wheelan among performers at The Comedy Vault in April

Comedian Jay Mohr will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia April 11-12. (Image provided by The Comedy Vault. )

Get ready to laugh as The Comedy Vault in downtown Batavia will welcome nationally-known comedians, including Jay Mohr and Kevin Farley, to the western suburbs in April.

Kick off the week with Open Mic Night at 8 p.m. every Monday. Enjoy beer specials and half-off appetizers. Amateur comedians can sign up to perform from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 4 p.m. Monday. Click here for more information or to sign up to perform.

Comedian Dana Gould will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia April 3-5. (Image provided by The Comedy Vault. )

Comedian Dana Gould will bring his razor-sharp wit back to The Comedy Vault for three nights and five shows April 3-5. Gould is a former writer and producer for “The Simpsons,” creator of “Stan Against Evil” and stand-up powerhouse. He has also appeared on “Conan,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Parks and Rec,” “Seinfeld” and more.

Jay Mohr, legendary comedian, actor and best-selling author, will be live at The Comedy Vault April 11-12. Known for “Saturday Night Live,” “Jerry Maguire” and named one of Comedy Central’s Top 100 Comics, Mohr delivers a one-of-a-kind stand-up experience.

Chicago’s own Kristen Toomey returns to The Comedy Vault for one night only on April 13. Known for her unapologetic truth and high-energy comedy, Toomey has been featured on Kevin Hart’s LOL! Network, “Comedy In Color” on Peacock, and Netflix Is A Joke Festival 2024. Tickets are $15 online or $20 at the door.

Sean Donnelly will be live at The Comedy Vault April 17-19. Seen on Letterman, Fallon, Conan and Comedy Central, Donnelly will bring his sharp humor and relatable comedy to the stage.

Mary Santora will be live for one night only at The Comedy Vault April 23. Known for her sharp, storytelling style and crowd interactions, Santora’s albums “Hillbilly Boujee” and “Nothing Matters” have made her a SiriusXM radio favorite.

Comedian Brooks Wheelan will perform at The Comedy Vault April 24-26. (Image provided by The Comedy Vault. )

Comedian Brooks Wheelan is bringing his high-energy stand-up back to The Comedy Vault for three nights, April 24-26. A former “Saturday Night Live” cast member, Wheelan has been featured on Conan, “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Comedy Central’s “The Half Hour” and more.

Comedy veteran Kevin Farley, brother of the late Chris Farley, is heading back to The Comedy Vault for one night only April 30. Known for his roles in “Black Sheep,” “The Waterboy” and “F is for Family,” Farley will bring his signature humor and high-energy stand-up to the stage.

For more information, or to purchase tickets to any of these shows, visit comedyvaultbatavia.com.