Fleetwood Mac tribute band Tusk to perform at Rialto Square Theatre

Tusk: The World’s #1 Tribute to Fleetwood Mac will be at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Friday, May 16. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

According to a news release from the theatre, Tusk has been touring the country since 2008 as the ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute. The band features more than five professional musicians who respect the Fleetwood Mac music and experience.

The members haev a history dating back more than four decades, and the five members have been playing together for years in various band configurations.

Ticket prices begin at $32.50 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office. More information is available at www.rialtosquare.com.