Cellist Drew Wiegman to perform at College of Lake County in Grayslake

Cellist Drew Wiegman will perform in his hometown of Grayslake at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 29 and at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 30 at the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts at the College of Lake County. (Photo provided by Drew Wiegman)

Drew Wiegman, a self-taught improvisational cellist and TikTok sensation, will perform in his hometown of Grayslake at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 29 and at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 30 at the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts at the College of Lake County.

According to a news release, Wiegman plays his cello only by ear, without any written music. He has not been classically trained, yet he was able to learn the cello and create original, compelling music.

“I learned at my own pace and want to show the world that anyone can accomplish their dreams if they are willing to put in the effort and define what music can be for them. I am devoted to sharing my life-affirming inspirational, original music compositions and talents, meant to stir the heart and soul,” Wiegman said in the news release.

The concerts will feature a powerful and emotive journey through the lens of a solo cellist. Wiegman will perform selections from movie scores and beloved pop hits, in addition to his original music.

“I’m honored to have built a worldwide online social following of over 750,000 listeners and viewers,” Wiegman said in the release. “I am excited to host a concert in my hometown which is bringing in listeners from all over the world to Lake County.”

Wiegman’s music can be streamed on Apple, Amazon, Pandora, Spotify, YouTube and TikTok.

The James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts at the College of Lake County is located at 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit drewwiegman.org or jlcenter.clcillinois.edu.