A-Town House Music Fest returns June 14 at Aurora’s Wilder Park

Downtown Aurora’s A-Town House Music Fest returns June 14, 2025. (Image provided by the city of Aurora)

Downtown Aurora’s A-Town House Music Fest returns in June after an unforgettable show last summer.

With RiverEdge Park closed for renovations, A-Town House Music Fest will bring the beats to Wilder Park, 350 N. River St., on Saturday, June 14. Gates open at 4 p.m.

The line-up is stacked with locally and nationally acclaimed DJs and music artists like Fast Eddie, DJ Julian Jumpin Perez, DJ Mike “Hitman” Wilson, DJ Mickey Mixin Oliver, DJ Maurice “ICE” Culpepper, DJ Tim Spinnin Schommer and DJ Kickin Kenny Cahill. Each will spin their own curated sets. The Percolator Contest also returns this summer.

A variety of food trucks and ice-cold beverages will be available for purchase.

An additional artist is expected to be announced Monday, April 7 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are $25. Tickets are limited and can be purchased at RiverEdgeAurora.com.

A-Town Music Fest is presented by RiverEdge Park and the City of Aurora.