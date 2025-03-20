5 Things to Do: Spring Break Party, New Moon Meditation and more in Kane County

Leaves are falling at Johnson's Mound Forest Preserve in Elburn. There will be a springtime hike taking place from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 21, 2025, at the forest preserve, located at 41W600 Hughes Road, Elburn. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Here are five things to do in Kane County:

Seasonal Spotlight: Signs of Spring: From 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 21, there will be a family-friendly guided hike at Johnson’s Mound Forest Preserve, located at 41W600 Hughes Road, Elburn . This hike will highlight the exciting changes happening in the woodlands during springtime, including the blooming flowers, buzzing insects and the sounds of frogs and birds. The event is free and offers a unique opportunity to enjoy the beauty of nature with a naturalist. For more information, visit kaneforest.com/public-nature-programs?tab=58 . Lego Train Show (all ages): From 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22, there will be a train display at the St. Charles Public Library, located at 1 S. Sixth Ave., in the Huntley Community Room. The train display and landscapes are by the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club. Participants can stop by anytime during the event to be inspired by the intricate and creative Lego creations on display. For more information, visit scpld.libnet.info/event/12692089 . Zenful Sunrise: From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 24, guests are invited to Pinot’s Palette, located at 3823 E. Main St., St. Charles , for a relaxing, no experience required art class inspired by misty mornings along the West Coast. Participants will breathe in, hold and release as they paint and unwind with the rising sun. The event is $45 a guest and includes all art supplies. Local artists will guide attendees step-by-step through the featured painting. Special seating requests can be made in the “seating request” section. For more information, visit pinotspalette.com/stcharles/event/818838 . Spring Break Party: From 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26, guests are invited to Arlo.Hendrix, located at 222 E. Wilson St., Batavia , for a fun-filled spring break event. Whether vacationing or staycationing, attendees can shop the latest arrivals from The Barn Boutique and Arlo.Hendrix Kids, grab a sweet treat from a local pop-up and book spray tans and travel essentials, all while creating a custom beach bag. For more information, visit downtownbatavia.com/event/spring-break-party/ . New Moon Meditation: Vision Board Workshop: From 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 27, attendees are invited to Torus Therapy, located at 121 Flinn St., Batavia , for a transformative Vision Board Workshop. This session is designed to help participants connect with their hearts and create the life they desire. Through experiential exercises, they will have the opportunity to pause, connect with their breath and listen to their inner wants, desires, intentions, goals and dreams. Cost is $36. For more information, visit torus-center.com/event/new-moon-meditation-vision-board-workshop/ .

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Shaw Local’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/kane-county-chronicle/local-events.