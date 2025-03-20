5 Things to Do: Spring Break Chocolate Workshops, Electronics Recycling and more in Kendall County

Sweet-DeLights, located at 113 W. Main St., Unit A, in Genoa, opened Saturday, May 14, 2022. Truffles can be purchased in white, milk and dark chocolates, and flavors include vanilla, chocolate, maple, pecan, key lime and banana. There are upcoming chocolate workshops in Kendall County. (Katrina Milton)

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

Historical Board Game Night: From 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 21, history enthusiasts are invited to a fun-filled evening at Historical Board Game Night at the Little White School Museum, located at 72 Polk St., Oswego . This event offers participants a chance to explore history through engaging and whimsical board games. Whether they are seasoned strategists or just looking for a relaxed experience, there will be something for everyone. With three hours of gameplay, attendees will have plenty of time to connect with others, dive into historical themes and enjoy friendly competition. The event is family-friendly, with registration required per family. Children must be accompanied by an adult. All ages are welcome. The cost is $10 per family. For more details or to register, visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org/event/family-historical-board-game-night/ . March Madness: Mini Basketball Planter Workshop: From noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 22, join the fun at Blooming Succulents Studio, located at 52 N. Adams St., Oswego , for a unique workshop that combines creativity with sports. During this event, participants will paint their own mini basketball planters and create a one-of-a-kind, sports-inspired succulent arrangement to take home. Tickets are $15. For more information or to register, visit bloomingsucculents.com/event-details/march-madness-workshop . Spring Break Chocolate Workshops: At 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 25, to Friday, March 28, there will be interactive chocolate workshops at The Chocolate Shoppe, located at 12700 U.S. Route 34, Suite B, Plano . The workshops are designed for children in first through eighth grade. There is also a chocolate workshop for high school students from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 28. Participants will have the chance to make six different chocolate items, plus a delicious chocolate pizza to take home. Space is limited, so be sure to register soon. Tickets range in price from $20 to $35. For more information or to register, visit chocolate-shoppe.com/collections/workshops . Electronics Recycling: From 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 27, the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 25 E. Jackson St., Oswego , will host its monthly electronics recycling event. This service is available on the last Thursday of every month, unless otherwise stated. Attendees can bring unwanted electronics for responsible recycling. Please note that there is a fee for certain items, as the money collected goes directly to the recycling company to ensure proper disposal. The chamber does not benefit from these fees—this is a community service. Important Reminder: Do not drop off items at any time outside of the event hours. Leaving items in the parking lot or next to the blue building (19 E. Jackson St.) is not permitted. For more information and to view a list of recyclable items, visit oswegochamber.org/event/electronics-recycling-6/2025-03-27/ . Winter Adult Show – Witness for the Prosecution: From 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 28, the Little White School Museum, located at 72 Polk St., Oswego , will host a thrilling performance of “Witness for the Prosecution.” The play follows Leonard Vole, who stands accused of murdering a wealthy widow. With shocking witness testimony, impassioned courtroom outbursts and a young man’s desperate fight to escape the hangman’s noose, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors, with a $2 increase at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/winter-adult-show-witness-for-the-prosecution/ .

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Shaw Local’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/kendall-county-now/local-events.