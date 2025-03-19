Tickets on sale for IVCC’s ‘Hello, Dolly!’

Tickets for Illinois Valley Community College’s Theatre Department production of “Hello, Dolly!” are on sale. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Tickets for Illinois Valley Community College’s Theatre Department production of “Hello, Dolly!” are on sale.

To reserve seats, visit the IVCC Theatre’s Virtual Box Office at ivcc.edu/theatre. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students in high school and younger. Admission is free to IVCC employees and students.

“Hello, Dolly!” will be performed April 3 through April 13. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturday, April 5. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. There is no performance on Saturday, April 12, because IVCC celebrates its 100th anniversary with a gala finale that evening.

The production stars guest artist and professional actress Tamra Challacombe as Dolly, and the large cast includes community members and students. The show is directed and choreographed by Don Grant Zellmer and produced and costumed by David Kuester, with technical direction by Chad Brokaw.

The production marks Kuester and Zellmer’s last before they retire this year. Kuester has taught speech and theater for 26 years and Zellmer has directed and choreographed productions for 21 years.