Enchanting community gardens and outdoor spaces to explore in northern Illinois

Whether it’s strolling under a canopy of trees or seeking out the best slides and swings, local parks, playgrounds, forest preserves and nature centers are meant to be explored and enjoyed. Take time to get outside and inhale the fragrance of spring blossoms, discover a new place to play and enjoy time in the company of others.

There are so many wonderful parks in northern Illinois, it’s almost too hard to choose favorites. There are some definitely worth a drive and with more than enough to enjoy it’s easy to make it a day trip. Pack a picnic, put on some sunscreen and make it a family adventure in these great locations.

An aerial view of the Children's Garden at the Morton Arboretum. (Photo provided by The Morton Arboretum )

The Children’s Garden at the Morton Arboretum

4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle

mortonarb.org

Parking & Admission fees apply and vary by date; purchase online in advance for discount

Among the acres of trees and flowers the Morton Arboretum’s Children’s Garden includes features where children can climb, play and explore. Climb over a giant acorn, slide down an oversized set of tree roots and there’s even a playful stream where splashing is encouraged.

Arboretum staff has taken care to design features that accommodate children of all abilities and ages. It bridges a chance to learn and have fun. And yes, there are washrooms and even a picnic area located nearby to make it perfect when it’s time for a snack break.

Independence Grove Forest Preserve

16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville

lcfpd.org/IG

Entrance fee $6 per vehicle Monday through Thursday; $12 per vehicle Friday-Sunday and holidays; additional fees for fishing license and some onsite activities

Bike through the woodland trails, cast a fishing rod into a former quarry to catch a bluegill or walleye and cap the night with an outdoor summer concert at this active Lake County Forest Preserve. With so much to do, a family can easily spend the day enjoying the outdoors. There’s a canoe launch, more than seven miles of walking trails and six miles for biking too. Children can climb and explore Children’s Grove, a play area with accessible equipment and wide-paved pathways. Bring a picnic or stop in the café during the warmer months for snacks and adults can indulge at the Beer Garden, open spring through early fall.

Lincoln Douglas Park

600 E. Norris Drive, Ottawa

cityofottawa.org/lincoln-douglas-park

Admission fee for pool

It’s hard to compete with nature’s beauty and the state parks in this part of the Illinois, but when traveling with children sometimes there needs to be an opportunity to swing, slide and play the tag game “Cherry-Cherry” on the high perch of a climbing structure. The accessible playground with rubberized surface make it a great place to visit even after a rainy day. There are tennis and pickleball courts too. In summer months, bring along a swimsuit and check out the new outdoor pool with beach entry for a great place to get in some splash time.

Peck Farm Park

4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva

genevaparks.org

Admission to the Butterfly House is free, suggested donation is $3 per person or $9 per family

Just a short drive from bustling shopping and business district visitors are transported to a tranquil setting at Peck Farm Park. Walk among the butterflies at the park’s Butterfly House, open May through September, or cycle through the park’s trails to enjoy the 385-acres of restored prairie. Children will love climbing and exploring the Hawk Hollow Nature Playground and from May through September, they can also enjoy the King Fisher Crossing Splash Pad. Take a walk through the park’s sensory garden or visit the historic house and silo on site.

The 47-acre Pottawatomie Park along the east bank of the Fox River in the heart of downtown St. Charles is a one-stop super fun destination. (Courtesy of St. Charles Park District )

Potawattomie Park

8 North Ave., St. Charles

stcparks.org

Fees apply for activities including boat rides, mini golf and Swanson Pool

Located near downtown St. Charles and along the Fox River, this park is a favorite offering something for everyone. There’s a large playground and great grounds to explore. From May through October visitors can enjoy rides aboard the park district’s Paddlewheel River Boats, including special theme rides and sunset rides. Check out the Riverview Mini Golf Course or get in a short game on the links at the 9-hole golf course located along the Fox River. Take a splash in Swanson Pool during the summer or enjoy a game of tennis or pickleball.

Honorable mentions

It truly is hard to pick just a few places, so for a few more suggestions check out include the re-opening of the renovated Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook, the fun along the Fox River at Hudson Crossing in Oswego, Silver Springs State Fish and Wildlife Area in Yorkville to enjoy great hiking and fishing and Maryknoll Park in Glen Ellyn which includes a mini golf course, a splash pad and playgrounds for younger and older children, too.

