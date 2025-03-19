Big band meets classical music in April concert in St. Charles

Big band jazz meets classical favorites in “Classical Jazz,” a concert performed by the Heisenberg Uncertainty Players at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 5 at the Baker Community Center in downtown St Charles. (Photo provided by the Heisenberg Uncertainty Players)

The concert will present jazzy, big band versions of symphonic movements from works of Beethoven, Brahms, Mahler and Copland as arranged by John Dorhauer and performed by his Heisenberg Uncertainty Players big band, according to a news release.

Appearing at the Baker Community Center during previous seasons as the Dean-Dorhauer Orchestra, this big band specializes in thematic programs such as “The Wiz vs. Diz” (songs of The Wizard of Oz and Disney films) and “Every Beatles Album” (songs from every Beatles album).

The concert is designed to appeal to big band and swing band music fans, as well as classical music lovers. Tickets include three complimentary beverages (wine, beer, soft drinks).

The concert is produced and presented by the Norris Cultural Arts Center as part of its “Saturday Night Lights” series at the Baker Center.

For information and a link to online ticketing, visit NorrisCulturalArts.com. Discounted full-table tickets are available.