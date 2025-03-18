Eagles tribute band to perform at Aurora’s Wilder Park Aug. 9

Tribute band One of These Nights will play homage to The Eagles on Saturday, Aug. 9 at Wilder Park in downtown Aurora. (Photo provided by One of These Nights. )

Tribute band One of These Nights will play homage to The Eagles on Saturday, Aug. 9 at Wilder Park in downtown Aurora.

One of These Nights, a tribute to the Eagles and their solo work, is known in the industry as the ultimate Eagles tribute, playing classic Eagles hits note-for-note.

With RiverEdge closed this summer for renovations, this Downtown Alive concert will be presented in Wilder Park, 350 N. River St. Cold beer, wine and beverages will be flowing, and River Street will be lined with food trucks.

Some of the hits the band will perform include “Hotel California,” “Take It Easy,” “Life in the Fast Lane” and, of course, “One of These Nights.” Gates open at 6 p.m. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now for $3 through May 31. Starting June 1, tickets are $5. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit RiverEdgeAurora.com.