Rival Sons to rock the Rialto Sqaure Theatre this spring

Rival Sons will perform at Rialto Square Theatre on May 1, 2025. (Image provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

Rival Sons will rock the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Jolliet Thursday, May 1.

According to a news release from the theatre, Rival Sons play rock ‘n’ roll in its purest form by plugging in, turning up and ripping a path of their own.

Along the way, they’ve architected a critically acclaimed catalog, including “Pressure & Time” (2011), “Head Down” (2012), “Great Western Valkyrie” (2014), “Hollow Bones” (2016) and “Feral Roots” (2019).

“Feral Roots” represented a creative and critical high watermark, scoring a pair of GRAMMY® Award nominations in the categories of “Best Rock Album” and “Best Rock Performance” for the single “Too Bad.” The single “Do Your Worst” vaulted to number one at rock radio as their biggest hit to date, tallying north of 60 million streams and counting, the release stated.

Hand-picked by Black Sabbath for their final tour, they’ve held their own on stage with The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses and Lenny Kravitz, in addition to appearing on television staples such as “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “Jools Holland” and “Jimmy Kimmel.”

Ticket prices begin at $37 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.