March 16, 2025
5 Things to DoDiningMusicComedyFestivalsEventsTheatreCalendar
The Scene

St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Richmond Sunday

By Michelle Meyer
Sold to Sam Everly by the village of Richmond in 2021, The District at Memorial Hall is now an event venue and will host Richmond's St. Patrick's Day festivities.

The District at Memorial Hall is shown in 2021 and will host Richmond's St. Patrick's Day festivities Sunday, March 16, 2025.

Celebrate the holiday in downtown Richmond from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at The District at historic Memorial Hall, located at 10308 N. Main St.

The free-admission event will have live Irish music, Irish dance performances and a local vendor market. Enjoy kids crafts and activities, a photo booth and gift basket drawings. Find more details on Richmond’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities here: Facebook.com/richmondil.

Would you like your event highlighted? The first step is submitting your event to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events.

The SceneMcHenry CountyEntertainmentThe Scene - McHenry CountyRichmond

Michelle Meyer

Michelle is a reporter for the Northwest Herald that covers Crystal Lake, Cary, Lakewood, Prairie Grove, Fox River Grove and McHenry County College