St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Richmond Sunday

The District at Memorial Hall is shown in 2021 and will host Richmond's St. Patrick's Day festivities Sunday, March 16, 2025.

Celebrate the holiday in downtown Richmond from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at The District at historic Memorial Hall, located at 10308 N. Main St.

The free-admission event will have live Irish music, Irish dance performances and a local vendor market. Enjoy kids crafts and activities, a photo booth and gift basket drawings. Find more details on Richmond’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities here: Facebook.com/richmondil.

Would you like your event highlighted? The first step is submitting your event to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events.