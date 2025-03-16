Doo Wop Project to perform hits from biggest musicals at McAninch Arts Center

The Doo Wop Project, featuring a quintet of some of Broadway’s best entertainers, returns to the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus as part of its “Echoes of the Street” 2025 tour at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 19. (Photo provided by the Doo Wop Project )

The Doo Wop Project, featuring a quintet of some of Broadway’s best entertainers, returns to the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus as part of its “Echoes of the Street” 2025 tour at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 19.

According to a news release, this supergroup features some of the world’s most talented performers from some of Broadway’s most popular shows including “Jersey Boys,” “Motown: The Musical,” “Hairspray,” “Beautiful: The Carol King Musical” and more.

The Doo Wop Project’s brand new 90-minute show, “Echoes of the Street,” keeps the classic sounds of doo wop alive for audiences of all ages. The audience will hear classics including Del Vikings’ “Whispering Bells,” The Tymes’ “So Much in Love,” The Marcels’ “Blue Moon,” The Four Seasons’ “Sherry” and Motown’s “My Girl” and also “doowopified” versions of contemporary songs by artists such as Taylor Swift, Pharell Williams, Daft Punk and Chris Stapleton.

McAninch Arts Center is located at 425 Fawell Blvd. on the campus of College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn.

Tickets are $46-$56. For tickets or more information visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630-942-4000.

The McAninch Box Office is open Tuesday – Saturday, noon – 6 p.m. and two hours prior to performance.