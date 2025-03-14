Covington Groove returns to The Venue in Aurora in April

Covington Groove, a blues rock funk fusion jam band, returns to The Venue in downtown Aurora at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 5. (Photo provided by Covington Groove )

Covington Groove, a blues rock funk fusion jam band, returns to The Venue in downtown Aurora at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 5.

According to a news release, Covington Groove has earned a reputation for their electrifying live shows, blending a diverse array of genres into a dynamic and unique musical experience. Their latest album, celebrated at a packed release event last November, marks another milestone in the band’s career and sets the stage for an evening of exceptional musicianship.

Ticket prices start at $15 and can be purchased here.

For more information about The Venue, visit themusicvenue.org.