Comedian Jay Mohr brings stand-up to The Comedy Vault in Batavia

Mike Knuth and Liz Valaitis are co-owners of the Comedy Vault in Batavia. Along with weekly comedians and open mic nights, the venue will welcome nationally known comedians like Jay Mohr April 11-12. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The Comedy Vault welcomes legendary comedian, actor and bestselling author Jay Mohr for four electrifying shows April 11-12.

With a career spanning over three decades, Mohr has solidified himself as one of the most versatile and dynamic entertainers in the industry, according to a news release from The Comedy Vault.

A stand-up powerhouse since the age of 16, Mohr quickly made his mark in comedy before landing his dream job on “Saturday Night Live.“ He then skyrocketed to Hollywood fame, starring alongside Tom Cruise in ”Jerry Maguire" and co-starring with Jennifer Aniston in “Picture Perfect.” Mohr has continued to navigate between comedy and acting, starring in the CBS sitcom “Gary Unmarried” and earning high praise for his dramatic guest role on “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.”

Mohr also penned the bestselling memoir “Gasping for Airtime,” which offers a raw and insightful look into his time on SNL and his battle with anxiety. His second book, “No Wonder My Parents Drank,” takes a hilarious deep dive into the rollercoaster ride of parenthood and was optioned by ABC for a sitcom adaptation.

With an off-the-cuff style, no two shows are ever the same, ensuring an experience that is fresh, unpredictable and absolutely hilarious.

Tickets are $30. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit comedyvaultbatavia.com.

The Comedy Vault is located at 18 E. Wilson St., Batavia.