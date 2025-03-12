5 Things to Do: Coffee and Cocoa Jewelry Making, The Fox River: Our Hidden Gem and more in Kendall County

Oswego’s Little White School Museum is hosting several exciting upcoming events, including a meditation event and a craft event. (photo provided by the Little White School Museum)

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

Pick Your Project Workshop: From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 14, participants are invited to join Board & Brush, located at 83E Templeton Drive, Oswego , for their most popular DIY workshop. Attendees will have the opportunity to create a unique wood sign by selecting a project from the gallery. All materials are provided, and instructors will guide participants step-by-step to craft a beautiful piece for their home or as a gift. A variety of paint and wood stain colors will be available to choose from during the workshop. Registration is required, and the cost is $73 per person. Participants should arrive 10 minutes early, as the workshop will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. Beer and wine are available for purchase in the studio, but BYOB is not permitted. With limited seating, interested individuals should register soon. For more information and to secure a spot, visit boardandbrush.com/oswego/events/pick-your-project-workshop-03-14-2025-630pm-930pm-6/ . . Coffee and Cocoa Jewelry Making: From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 16, participants can make their own coffee or hot cocoa earrings at the Little White School Museum, located at 72 Polk St., Oswego . This cozy, creative workshop is perfect for ages 13 and up. The instructor will teach techniques using jewelers’ tools to fashion wire and beads into an adorable set of earrings that resemble a cup of steaming coffee or hot cocoa. Enjoy a fun morning of jewelry making with your mom, daughter or bestie while sipping on a warm cup of coffee or hot cocoa. The cost is $20 for residents and $30 for non-residents. For more information, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/coffee-cocoa-jewelry-making/ . Crystal Bowl Meditation: From 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, March 20, relax and restore at the Little White School Museum, located at 72 Polk St., Oswego , with a Crystal Bowl Meditation. This event offers a soothing experience surrounded by candlelight. The gentle sounds and vibrations of crystal bowls will help balance chakras and enhance mood, while a guided meditation eases stress and resets expectations. Attendees are encouraged to bring a yoga mat, blanket, bolster or pillows for comfort and wear loose, comfortable clothing. No prior meditation experience is required. The event is open to ages 13 and up. It is $15 for residents and $20 for nonresidents. Space is limited, so advance registration is recommended. For more information, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/crystal-bowl-meditation-16/ . The Fox River: Our Hidden Gem: From 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 26, the Fox River Presentation Series will host “Hidden Treasures: The Vital Role of Freshwater Mussels” at Yorkville Public Library, located at 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville. This free event will explore the important role freshwater mussels play in the Fox River ecosystem and highlight how they contribute to the health and vitality of the river. All programs in the Fox River Presentation Series are free and open to the public. For more information, visit theconservationfoundation.org/event/2025-hidden-gem-series-3/ . Spring Break Disney Trivia at Pinz: At 7 p.m. Friday, March 28, there will be Disney trivia at Pinz Yorkville, located at 1211 N. Bridge St., Yorkville . Whether participants are fans of classic Disney films like “Dumbo” and “Snow White,” or newer hits like “Frozen” and “Moana,” this trivia night will cover it all. The event will feature four rounds of questions, with four possible winners and an overall winner of the night. There will be plenty of prizes, specialty cocktails and mocktails and a take on Butter Beer (with a version for the adults, too). Plus, there may be extra prizes for the best-dressed Disney fan. Event specials include $13 16-inch cheese pizzas and $17 domestic buckets. For more information, visit pinzyorkville.com/calendar/ .

