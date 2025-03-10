Four friends continue DeKalb’s fiesta vibe with Cuatro Amigos event venue

The four friends didn’t necessarily set out to make downtown DeKalb pop, but in the past few years, the ‘cuatro amigos’ who together own the El Jimador Mexican Restaurant say that has evolved into a clear side benefit of their ventures.

“When we came to DeKalb almost 20 years ago, the downtown was vibrant,” said Ryan Gifford, one of those co-owners. “But that kind of went away for a little bit, and now, it’s a totally different vibe, with new energy. And we are really enjoying being a part of bringing it back to what it once was and making downtown DeKalb pop again.”

So it was in no small part with that goal in mind that Gifford and his three compadres opened the doors on their latest business product, the Cuatro Amigos event venue and banquet room.

The inside of DeKalb's new event venue, Cuatro Amigos. (Photo provided by Cuatro Amigos)

For longtime DeKalb area residents, the location at 240 E. Lincoln Highway is more likely to be better known as the former home of the Lincoln Inn restaurant. For nearly four decades, the Lincoln Inn family restaurant welcomed guests to its storefront in DeKalb’s downtown, serving as an anchor for the downtown with its assortment of breakfast, lunch, and baked goods.

However, in 2020, in a bid to keep the business going amid distancing guidelines implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lincoln Inn relocated – temporarily, at first, but then permanently to the Faranda’s banquet facility around the corner, where the storefront has sat empty ever since.

About two years ago, the building was purchased by Gifford and the others who continue to run the El Jimador restaurant, which opened in 2020 at the corner of Third Street and Lincoln Highway in the spacious former home of O’Leary’s restaurant.

The restaurant was the result of a collaboration between Gifford and his three friends, Cristopher Cardenas, Olivia Pachecho and Rudy Hernandez. As they tell the story, Gifford brought to the team a background in banking and finance, while Cardenas, Pacheco and Hernandez supplied the knowledge of not only running a restaurant, but also the food and drink stylings of Cardenas and Hernandez’s familial home region of Jalisco, Mexico.

For the four friends and business partners, El Jimador has stood as a labor of love, expressing not only their affection for Mexican food and festivities but also for the DeKalb community.

“None of us were born in DeKalb, but this is all a place we fell in love with,” Gifford said.

While the opening period amid the pandemic proved dicey, El Jimador weathered the storm and has since become a key cog in the local dining scene and in helping to fuel downtown DeKalb’s resurgence.

From its start, El Jimador has offered the community not only a taste of Mexico, but also a space to relax and celebrate in their upstairs event space. On busy evenings, the room is used to seat and serve restaurant guests, but it is also available to rent for parties and other functions, offering a full-service bar with ample space for dining, socializing, and dancing, depending on the kind of event.

Gifford, however, said reserving the space for some functions at high demand times, such as Friday or Saturday evenings, can get a bit pricey, as those renting the space would need to also compensate the restaurant for the lost ability to seat restaurant customers.

“We’ve felt for a while now that there was a need for an event space downtown that was affordable, where people can have a party on a Friday or Saturday, and it’s not crazy expensive,” Gifford said. “And when we identify a need, we love to then help fill that need.”

The inside of DeKalb's newest event venue, Cuatro Amigos. (Photo provided by Cuatro Amigos)

After acquiring the former Lincoln Inn building, the partners spent a year renovating it to fit their vision. The result has been a moderately sized event space capable of meeting a wide assortment of gathering needs for families, friend groups and businesses alike.

When it came time to name the new joint, the four friends settled on a name expressing their continuing commitment to their business venture and to each other: Cuatro Amigos, meaning “four friends” in Spanish.

“We are all still best friends,” Gifford said.

The Cuatro Amigos venue offers a full bar and the ability to host live bands, DJs and dancing for a variety of functions. In all, the space will comfortably hold about 120 people, Gifford said. Since opening Cuatro Amigos last summer, Gifford said it has proven particularly popular with families looking for space for a wedding rehearsal dinner.

“Those are mostly – though not exclusively – held on Friday nights, so renting out a restaurant room could run up a hefty room charge,” said Gifford. “But at Cuatro Amigos, it’s going to be more affordable.”

The space is also ideal for other fiesta events, including birthday parties; anniversary parties; and after-parties for larger events, like quinceañeras. The space could even accommodate small wedding receptions, with fewer than 100 guests.

The venue can also be ideal for fundraiser gatherings, as well, he said.

“It’s an especially great space for surprise parties, since most people probably won’t recognize what they’re walking into from the outside,” Gifford said with a laugh.

While guests are required to use El Jimador catering in the upper room in the restaurant, outside food can be catered into Cuatro Amigos. Guests can also cater directly from the restaurant two doors down, and often do, citing the convenience, Gifford said. Guests cannot supply their own alcohol.

While Cuatro Amigos fits a niche in DeKalb’s downtown for now, Gifford said he and his friends know the community’s needs continue to grow and evolve. He said they are willing to consider other uses for the space in the future, as well, should the concept help to continue furthering downtown DeKalb’s “whole new vibe.”

“We’re willing to listen if someone comes along with something the downtown doesn’t currently have,” Gifford said.

But for now, he said the four friends are looking forward to welcoming more celebrations to the festive confines at Cuatro Amigos.

Cuatro Amigos is located at 240 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.