Enjoy a taste of Ghana with Top Chef finalist in Oak Brook

Enjoy a private dinner event with Top Chef finalist and award-winning Chef Eric Adjepong as he presents his new cookbook, “Ghana to the World,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 18 at The Table of Crate at Oakbrook Center. (Image provided by Table at Crate)

Table at Crate is located in Oakbrook Center. (Photo provided by Table at Crate )

Expect a night full of flavor, with a tasting menu that tells the story of Adjepong’s Ghanaian heritage. Guests will be immersed in new flavors and have the opportunity to taste the recipes that Adjepong developed for this book.

Adjepong will craft an intimate meal and explain his influences and inspirations, from his West African heritage and his experience as a first generation Ghanaian American.

Tickets are $145 per person and includes the full meal, beverage, tax and tip.

Reservations can be made here.