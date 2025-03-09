Sinfonietta Bel Canto to host Voice Finalists Competition March 23

Maestro Dan D'Andrea of the Sinfonietta Bel Canto (Photo provided by Sinfonietta Bel Canto)

The Sinfonietta Bel Canto will host its 12th annual Voice Finalists Competition at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 23 at St. Paul’s UCC Church in Downers Grove.

The SBC Voice Finalists Concert is filled with an array of vocal musical selections ranging from Broadway to classical operatic aria and song. Singers will compete for cash prizes ranging from $50 to $200 in four age categories.

The youngest category (age 13 and under) features Manasa Jaganmohan (Palatine), Sophie Januszczyk (Algonquin), Teresa Kolssak (Orland Park) and Lucas Hernandez-Rahman (Willowbrook).

In Teen Stars (age 14-18) two finalists are featured, Alicia Mathew (Aurora) and Milos Mrvaljevic (Chicago).

In Collegiate Artists (age 18-24) two contenders are featured, Thomas DeFisher (Wheaton) and Avery Winick (Baltimore, Maryland).

In Emerging Artists (age 25 and up) the two finalists are Lauren Ingebrigtsen (Chicago) and Demi VanderWerff (Libertyville).

Ticket information can be found through the SBC website: sinfoniettabelcanto.org or by calling 630-384-5007.

Sinfonietta Bel Canto is under the baton of Maestro Dan Pasquale D’Andrea. This program is partially supported by a grant from Arts DuPage (DuPage Foundation), the Illinois Arts Council Agency and National Endowment for the Arts.