Liverpool Legends to honor the Beatles at Egyptian Theatre

Grammy-nominated and internationally acclaimed Beatles tribute band Liverpool Legends will perform at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb at 8 p.m. Friday, March 28.

Liverpool Legends pays tribute to the iconic music of The Beatles, but this isn’t an ordinary cover band. The members were hand-selected by Louise Harrison, the late sister of the late George Harrison, to honor her brother’s legacy and re-create the band that changed the world.

Marty Scott, who portrays George Harrison in the band, met Louise when he was performing the late guitarist’s songs at a Beatles convention in Chicago in 2005. The two struck up a friendship and created Liverpool Legends together.

“George had just passed away [in 2001], and she thought I was being brought to her, she was very spiritual,” Scott said. “We just hit it off and hung out that whole weekend. She always said we were meant to meet that day, and she just kind of became my grandmother. We were as close as we could be. She was a big part of my life, and from the day I met her, it was never the same.”

The two then recruited three musicians to portray band members Paul McCartney, John Lennon and Ringo Starr, and in 2006, began crafting their show in Branson, Missouri. Liverpool Legends played five nights a week in their own theater for many years.

Scott said Louise, who lived with her then-husband in southern Illinois in the 1960s, was very involved with Liverpool Legends until her later years. She died in Florida on Jan. 29, 2023 at 91.

Audiences will experience the complete history of the Beatles, starting with the early mop-top hits “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” “She Loves You” and “Twist and Shout.” The band will then take a Magical Mystery Tour down Penny Lane through the psychedelic era of Sgt. Pepper and into the band’s later years that produced the albums “Abbey Road” and “Let It Be.”

“It’s a really fun show, we’re playing all of our favorite songs because we’re fans of [The Beatles] ourselves,” Scott said. “The Beatles are some kind of magic. There’s no other band that’s transferred down from generation to generation. The most important thing is the music, and we try to get everything down note for note, the exact parts that are on the records. We try to make it as close to what it was like to see The Beatles.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org. The Egyptian Theatre is at 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.