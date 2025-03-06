Comedian Kevin Farley to perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia

Comedian Kevin Farley, brother of the late comic legend Chris Farley, will perform at The Comedy Vault in downtown Batavia Wednesday, April 30.

Comedian Kevin Farley, brother of the late comic legend Chris Farley, will perform at The Comedy Vault in downtown Batavia Wednesday, April 30.

According to a news release, Farley, originally from Madison, Wisconsin, honed his comedic skills at Chicago’s famed Second City before making a name for himself on the big screen. He starred alongside his late brother in “Black Sheep,” appeared in “The Waterboy” with Adam Sandler and gained cult status in MTV’s hit series “2gether.” His television credits include “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Drunk History,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Superstore,” along with voicing multiple characters in the popular Netflix animated series "F is for Family."

Beyond acting, Farley is a talented writer, director, and producer. He co-executive produced the critically acclaimed documentary “I Am Chris Farley,” providing an intimate look at his brother’s life and career. His directorial credits include “Paranormal Movie” and “Hollywood & Wine.”

The Comedy Vault is located at 18 E. Wilson St., Batavia.